Manchester City and Inter Milan have secured their place in the Champions League semifinals and the crosses are ready to win a place in the final. The two teams started the round with an advantage, but they did not give Bayern Munich and Benfica a chance, respectively, to reply. These are the reactions of Twitter to the night of Champions:
Bayern Munich went into the game knowing that they needed a miracle to come back from 3-0, and in the first half they had very clear options to cut the score. The clearest was from Leroy Sané, who in a one-on-one finished off outside the three sticks. If he did get in, the story could have been different.
On the other side of the field, Upamecano was about to be sent off in one of the few attacking actions that City had, but an offside saved him. In addition, Haaland missed the penalty that would have cleared up all doubts.
At Inter-Benfica, Barella corroborates his great form with a great goal in the first half to complicate life for Benfica.
In the same 45 minutes, Benfica closed the gap with a nice header.
The second half closed the door on Benfica again, since Lautaro at 65′ and Correa at 78′ sealed the tie, although the Portuguese ended up drawing the game at 95′.
At the Allianz Arena, Bayern was close to 1-0 with a great play by Coman, but against this same action came the usual one to put an end to the German drive.
Despite the fact that the 4-0 already seemed impossible to lift, Byaern looked for the goal of honor and Kimmich did not miss from 11 meters. A handball from Akanji caused by Mané meant the first and only goal for Bayern’s ‘6’ in this Champions League.
Now, Manchester City will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first leg of the semi-finals with the intention of taking revenge for last season, while the other side of the draw will be a historic Milan derby. One of the Italian teams will reach the final and San Siro will be a party.
