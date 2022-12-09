Measure limited reach and prevented tweets from profiles placed on the list from going viral, according to Twitter Files

Independent journalist Bari Weiss disclosed the 2nd part of the series of confidential information from Twitter this Thursday (8.dec.2022). The platform’s secret data exposure movement was named “Twitter Files” —Twitter Archives. Recent investigations have revealed that the big tech put users in a “black list” which limited the interaction and visibility of these profiles on the social network.

Following publications on Twitter, Weiss cited some users who were targets of this list and harmed in different ways. For example, some profiles had their reach reduced and others were prevented from going viral on the platform. Were in the sights: the presenter of talk show Dan Bongino, activist Charlie Kirk and attorney Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

In the images released by the investigation, it is possible to analyze the information of the profiles reached, the type of limitation, likes and number of followers. In the lower corner, the description of the user appears. Here are the accounts mentioned by the investigation:

lawyer Bhattacharya has been limited so that tweets do not go viral on Twitter;

presenter Dan Bongino had his profile restricted in the platform’s searches;

activist Charlie Kirk had his account “not amplified”.

According to Weiss, this screening of profiles was called by Twitter employees “visibility filtering”🇧🇷 “Think of it as a way of suppressing what people see on different levels. It is a very powerful tool.”said a platform executive.

The departments responsible for the visibility filter were divided into two levels: the 1st it was the Strategic Response Team, which handled 200 cases a day. This sector took care of more conventional matters.

already the 2nd, included only the top management positions at Twitter. They took care of more sensitive and controversial locks. It was composed of the former heads: Vijaya Gadde (Legal), Yoel Roth (Security) and CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal. “Think high, controversial follower account”said official in reference to this unique sector.



An account that was the target of this 2nd step was the TikTok Liberations profile (@libsoftiktok🇧🇷 It contains the following message: “Do not take action against the user without consulting the SIP-PES”🇧🇷

The acronym SIP-PES refers to the internal guidelines under management caution, called Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support — (Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support).

Libs of TikTok is owned by former broker Chaya Raichik who, according to him, was suspended 6 times in 2022. Twitter has repeatedly reported that the page’s administrator would have committed “hateful conduct”🇧🇷

In a memo from SIP-PES, released by Weiss, the platform acknowledged that Raichik did not commit any infraction to be considered heinous conduct.

Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk commented about the 2nd version of “Twitter Filles” with popcorn emoji. Here’s the tweet:



