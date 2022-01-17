Twitter announced this Monday (17) a new option to report posts that are spreading fake news to Brazil.

The tool has been available in South Korea, the United States and Australia since August last year. Now the platform has announced that, in addition to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines will also receive the news. In a few hours of operation, more than 3 million complaints were received in these countries, according to big tech.

Today we’re expanding this test feature to folks tweeting from Brazil, Spain, or the Philippines. Till now we’ve received around 3M reports from you all, calling out Tweets that violate our policies & helping us understand new misinformation trends. Stay tuned for more to come. https://t.co/wB3P66Dl1Q — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 17, 2022

The demand was old from many Brazilian users to denounce the misinformation against vaccines and denialism in the covid-19 pandemic. Even some hashtags like #FakeNewsMata were used by netizens to pressure Twitter to take tougher actions against it.

Currently, more than 14 million Brazilians have an account on the social network.

