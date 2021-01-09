The management of the social network Twitter promised to block the account of any user who gave the floor to US President Donald Trump. A representative of the platform told the Axios portal about this.

Also on the social network, they announced a restriction for Trump’s ability to write to the official account of the head of the White House @POTUS… At the same time, the account will belong to Trump until January 20, and after that it will be transferred to the new President Joe Biden.

On January 9, Twitter blocked Trump’s account indefinitely. According to the statement of the social network, the account of the head of state @realDonaldTrump was permanently frozen due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Trump later contacted via the presidential account, stating that “Twitter will not silence him.” He promised to create his own platform for communication with his supporters. A few minutes later this message was also deleted.