Twitter will block any account used by incumbent US President Donald Trump, reports Axios citing a social media rep on Saturday, January 9th.

Earlier, the American leader’s Twitter account was permanently blocked. The decision was made by the company’s management due to ongoing tensions in the United States, as well as due to possible incitement to violence.

In the event that Trump starts using any other account on Twitter, he will be immediately blocked, the representative of the social network said. After the inauguration of the elected head of state, Joe Biden, control over the official accounts of the US President and the White House will be transferred to him, the company noted.

The restrictions on the work of the American leader’s Twitter account began after the publication in which he called for calm amid protests in Washington, and after that he recorded a video message calling on supporters to disperse. The social network has blocked the function of retweeting the post with a video message, explaining this “risk of violence.”

Then Twitter temporarily blocked Trump’s account. The platform called the deletion of the last three publications of the American leader a condition for lifting the block. Otherwise, representatives of the social network threatened to block the account forever. Trump complied with the requirement by removing the posts.

On January 8, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the blocking of Trump’s Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch accounts and, at that time, the temporary blocking of Twitter. According to him, “when freedom of speech is unbearable, the game stops.” He noted that such blatant censorship causes dissatisfaction among the Americans themselves.

And a day earlier, political scientist Andres Tomas Conteris stated that the United States has never had democracy and the presidential elections in 2020 only exacerbated the situation.

Riots in Washington erupted on January 6 during a congressional debate on the outcome of the presidential election. Legislators have had to end debate as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

The police were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades. Four people were killed in the riots. Several law enforcement officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, one policeman subsequently died.

On January 8, it became known that the Democrats intend to impeach the incumbent head of state for “inciting mutiny.”