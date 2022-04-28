Key Democratic figures such as former President Barack Obama and well-known progressive American figures have lost thousands of followers since Elon Musk’s plans to acquire Twitter became public, while right-wing politicians have regained a following.

Musk, the world’s richest man, reached an agreement on Monday to buy this US-based social platform for $44 billion.

+ With Elon Musk, Twitter bots may have their days numbered

The news generated enthusiasm among followers of Musk, who considers himself a champion of free speech, and horrified those who promote the moderation of disinformation and hate speech.

The platform’s exit announcements became a trend on Twitter and, in a matter of hours, many fulfilled the promise.

Obama, the most popular person on this network with more than 131 million followers, lost 300,000 on the first night, according to the NBC network.

In contrast, controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene increased the number of followers to her official Twitter account by nearly 100,000 in 24 hours.

An ally of former President Donald Trump who had her personal profile closed by the platform, Marjorie praised the acquisition. The right-wing representative anticipates that, with the conclusion of the agreement, “I must have my personal Twitter account restored”.

On Tuesday (26), the social network told AFP that it was monitoring the situation. For now, the sources consulted by AFP said, the fluctuations appear to be organic and largely due to the creation of new accounts and the deactivation of existing accounts.

Musk said he wants to increase trust in Twitter, a platform he says he sees as a digital public square for free expression and debate.

