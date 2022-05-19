The next May 25 will be the day of geek pride in various corners of the world where Spanish speaking predominates. Now, yes, how can it be done? cosplaywatch movies or read comics, You can also carry the conversation through Twitter.

This social network that we no longer know if it will be acquired or not by Elon Muskpromotes some ideas for you to lead the geek pride day talk in a way in which you are going to have a very entertaining time.

If you like the theme Lord of the Rings or fantasy literature in general, you can meet Laura Michaelwho usually shares quality content using the HT of #tweetmarillionalluding to JRR Tolkien’s book, the Sirmarillion.

Geek Pride March | Image: El Universal

There are very good threads on the part of Laura and it would be worth a lot if you give it a good chance since reading on Twitter is usually very comfortable with some topics.

Another way to spend geek pride day comes from role-playing games. + Girls and Dragons is a community of women who like the role that has a place for you. Do you like custom dice? Sirius Owl He is the right person to follow.

Twitter supporting local video game development on Geek Pride Day

Because LATAM is also making waves on the topic of video game development, there are several accounts of Latin American studios that you could follow as Hyperbeard, bromine, Canvas, ogrepixel, Navigator Y Mech Studios.

Girls have and deserve more space during geek pride day and Women in Gamex It gives visibility and raises awareness of the role of women in the video game industry.

This will be a good opportunity to be able to talk about the topics that you like the most through social networks, you just have to start the conversation with your followers or join the conversation that some of these accounts will be promoting.

