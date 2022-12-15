Of all the threats Twitter has posed since it fell under imprecise new management in October, one of them doubles as a promise. Twitter will turn into pornography.

Porn is not my bread and butter, but one has to admire its ferocity and cunning and appear everywhere, even when not requested. It’s a mega-genre, something poet-philosopher Timothy Morton could define a hyperobjectelusive in its ubiquity and scale.

Indeed, online porn behaves like a predatory plant, saturating pixels with flesh colors, smothering biodiversity memes, and seeding vast digital swathes with salt.

Tumblr, which began as an artistic microblogging service in 2007, lost its appeal when he was taken over by porn five years lateralthough now everyone wishes he would return to porn.

Chatroulette, which was founded in 2009 as a kinky way to meet strangers, traded its lightheartedness for photos of genitals and lewd henchmen almost immediately. OnlyFans, which began in 2016 as a platform for artists to post videos, now consists mostly of porn.

But most companies aim to marginalize porn. While OnlyFans has given up, Chatroulette and Tumblr seem to be taking a firmer stance than ever on this matter. Facebook and YouTube enlist armies of algorithms and humans to ban porn in deference to advertisers who do not want brands degraded by unhealthy adjacencies.

Unique among the big social media services, Twitter allows users to post what they call “intimate media”. But the platform also permanently suspends users who post upskirts, creepshots, revenge porn, non-consensual erotica, images shot with hidden cameras or media accompanied by incitements to violence.

Pornographic images, which make up about 13% of all tweets, cannot yet be sold directly. Porn in its place can generate monetization, in other words, but too much in a “one size fits all” style venue can scare away much larger revenue streams.

Or so popular wisdom has it. Twitter’s new management, as usual, disagrees. Volatile Chief Twit, Elon Musk, Tore Down Guardrails, Eliminated Moderators, and Alienated Advertisers All Single-Handed, With Somewhat Bizarre Messages and hate speech.

Musk, whose personal fortune declined by $100 billion in 2022, pretends to overlook money in an unconvincing and hard-to-watch way. When General Mills, General Motors, Pfizer, Ford, and Mondeléz International (the august maker of Oreos) stopped advertising on Twitter last fall, Musk lashed out at corporate America.

He blamed one and all for failing to comply with the wishes of the founding fathers who presciently mandated advertising on Twitter in 1789. Without retribution, half of the platform’s top 100 advertisers were gone in Musk’s first month.

Without moderators or advertisers, areas of Twitter are now mangy vacant lots teeming with vandals, lechers, scammers and swastikas. Maybe it’s the right time for porn, then. Porn abhors a vacuum. Especially where it can be ennobled as a constitutional duty.

How the hell is this good news? I’ll tell you why that’s good news for me. Not only will it make Twitter2 easily abandoned, but it’s refreshing to see things become what they really are. Twitter has been around porn for years.

“Slipping into DMs” it’s just a salacious meme in what long ago became an orgy of hyperstimulation, with people baring their souls, posting thirst traps, coyly captioning and, of course, denying and prodding while simultaneously secreting dopamine and cortisol and God knows what other precious bodily fluids.

“I’m crazy that he’s in touch with me”wrote Walt Whitman, of what he defined “the atmosphere of life”. No doubt he also meant the contact with the bodies of the many people he had met and whom he desired.

Likewise, Twitter seems to offer reaching out to everyone and the interface exists to make users go crazy for the reach as it evokes the abrasiveness atmosphere of life streaked with sweetness. True Twitter was the friends we made along the way, as some have surely tweeted.

Now it’s gone. When the boss comes up with a tough trolling that misses the mark of humor, screeching in annoying feedback loops from his Wall of Sound, the warm chatter among the regulars falls silent. A cloth falls.

When Musk tweeted some horror novels claiming that the spouse of a top elected official might have been perversely complicit in smashing his skull with a hammer, something at the heart of Twitter seemed to die.

Twitter is for Porn

Later, when he howled that Twitter in 2020 curtailed trolls’ constitutional right to post a photo of Hunter Biden’s penis, another influx of refugees poured into Mastodon, which bills itself as a more normal refuge for people in escape from Twitter.

“The Internet Is for Porn” was the catchiest song on Avenue Q, which debuted 20 years ago. It was before broadband, before social media, before the hijacking of the information space by influencer operations and solo acts by strongmen like the GOP trinity Kanye, Elon and Trump. Then it was axiomatic. Porn was the Internet’s raison d’etre, its prime directive.

And it would have stayed that way if web information hadn’t been domesticated by companies that wanted to hack our worldviews and steal our pockets for mobile data, attention, and payments.

But despite all this, Twitter has kept the spirit of porn. Like porn, Twitter isn’t a family affair; for many, it is also a shameful habit that they always try to break. Since 2007, I’ve taken to Twitter to: The only word I can think of is learn. But I know his traps well.

Twitter users, like consumers of pornography, find themselves entertained and stimulated, then they scroll compulsivelychasing the dragon of human connection, only to find himself scrolling endlessly.

Information may or may not want to be free, but it often wants to be porn. What Musk has been considering doing, according to various reports, is introduce paywalled videos that would allow artists to get paid while Twitter would take a cut. Sound familiar to you?

It’s the OnlyFans model, complete with a rip-off of the OnlyFans interface. The performers for whom it is tailor-made are not, incidentally, cellists or mimes. They are creators of sexual content.

And for the more demanding high rollers who prefer the backroom to the club, Musk has launched the idea of ​​offering paid DMs, to be entered as usual, but with a fee. The online porn business requires extreme discipline to keep it from going criminal and leaves room for little else, but Edgelord Musk is likely to fare best in the demi-monde he judges from above.

At the end of 2022, NSFW content was the fastest growing sector of English-language Twitter. It is the way of the world, especially without diligent restraint.

At the same time, the new louche Twitter comes up with a ridiculous idea of “freedom of word” as singularly applicable to provocateurs such as Jordan Peterson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, previously banned figures which were warmly received on the site in November.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization,” the Chief Twit tweeted. “If free speech is also lost in America, tyranny is all that awaits us.”

If Twitter is about to prey on users with hyper-exciting material and the illusion of intimacy, why not go all the way? Twitter should admit what it’s doing, tell risk-averse advertisers to screw themselves if they’re puritans, and hang out in the middle of the red light district.

It might scare the streets, but Twitter could spank the banks and maybe receive an award for the guy who somehow stopped moralistic tyranny from ruining true free speech.