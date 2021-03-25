The social network Twitter aims to deliver new user experiences for its 350 million active users. Therefore, the company commanded by Jack dorsey sent a survey to get their opinion on the possible introduction of a feature present in the social network Facebook: Reactions with emoji in tweets.

Throughout March, the platform showed some users a survey on the emoji set that you might like the most, with different variations, that would be available as Facebook Reactions.

Twitter also asks survey participants how they would feel if they saw the reactions of other users to their tweets, especially with the negative reactions, or the potential use they would make of the angry emoji.

Emoji sets collect reactions such as “Like” (heart), funny (laughing face with tears), interesting (face with hand on chin) and sad (face with sad gesture and a tear).

Twitter dreams of including Facebook-style reactions on its platform. Photo: AP.

Those that pose variations are: “Amazing” (or face of astonishment or a fire), “Agree” (thumbs up or a round icon with the number 100 or an up arrow) or “Disagreement” (thumb down, orange icon with “no” or down arrow).

Twitter confirmed the work on Reactions to the TechCrunch news site, which for the moment is exploratory through a survey, as they want to collect additional context with the opinions of the participants.

From the social network they also ensure that the Reactions they wouldn’t replace the heart emoji currently present.

Twitter improves YouTube videos on its platform

In parallel with this initiative, Twitter recently revealed a new feature in its version for mobile devices that allows its users play YouTube videos directly from the application, on the timeline.

YouTube videos can be played directly from the Twitter app.

Until now, it was necessary to exit the application to see a YouTube video published on Twitter, but with this change it will be possible view them directly from the timeline of the platform.

This novelty is part of the recent strategy of the social network to facilitate the viewing of content from the Twitter app itself, which last week began to display images and videos in a larger size on the timeline, without cropping them , and also added the option to upload and view 4K photos.