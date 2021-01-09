An image from Donald Trump’s Twitter account. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, lost his favorite speaker on Friday. Twitter has announced that it is permanently suspending your personal account, @realDonaldTrump, given the risk that he will continue to incite violence after his followers stormed the Capitol by force on Wednesday. This has been reported by Jack Dorsey’s company through a statement shared through your Twitter Safety profile. After a close review of recent tweets from the account @realDonaldTrump and the surrounding context, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence, ”the company said.

The social network had already suspended the president’s account for 12 hours after the incidents that occurred at the headquarters of the legislature in Washington when hundreds of protesters invaded the building to prevent the session of Congress from taking place in which the Democrat would be confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and president-elect of the United States. Then Twitter accused the president of instigating the incidents.

Trump’s now-closed personal account became his great communication tool during his tenure. In it, he announced some of his most important decisions, including the dismissal of ministers and senior officials of his Government, insulted his political rivals and denounced without evidence the alleged fraud in the elections last November. With a direct and unfiltered style, the president of the United States had become a singular star of Twitter. When he announced his bid for the presidency in 2015, Trump had 2.98 million followers. The figure rose to 13 million when he won the election in November 2016. This Friday, before it was closed, he was followed by 88 million.

The president was favored for years by Twitter policies, which protect the accounts of political leaders for the public interest of their messages. But with the proximity of the elections and the health crisis caused by the covid-19, the social network hardened its rules to stop disinformation. He first tagged some of his posts as misleading. And on the 6th, he deleted several of them and temporarily suspended the account.

The measure taken this Friday goes beyond the one adopted 24 hours earlier by Facebook, which maintains its profile suspended at least until the political transition in the US is completed, predictably until January 20 when Joe Biden is sworn in as the new president.

What about the official account of the president?

Trump began his presidency on January 20, 2017, ending some customs of the previous term in the management of networks. The first was to refuse to use only the official account that Twitter had created for the president of the United States, @POTUS (for the acronym in English of President Of The United States), as his official communication channel and continue tweeting, in his own way, from his personal account.

Bill @POTUS It was created precisely to avoid what Trump has represented in this mandate: to make invisible the line that separates the personal and the professional, between the citizen and the official position he holds. The account had been created with the arrival of former President Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor, to power in 2009.

