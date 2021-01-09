Twitter last night suspended “permanently” Donald Trump’s account, evoking the risks of “further incitement to violence” by the outgoing US president, two days after the invasion of his followers on Capitol Hill.

“After careful consideration of recent tweets by @realDonaldTrump and the current context, including how they are interpreted (…), we have suspended the account indefinitely due to the risk of further incitement to violence” outgoing president, the company said in a statement.

The social network had recently deleted several tweets from the president, who has not stopped disputing the legitimacy of his electoral defeat in November, and had already suspended his account for 12 hours before reactivating it on Thursday.

Other social networks such as Facebook, Snapchat or Twitch had already taken that measure, but in the case of Twitter it is significant because it has been Trump’s preferred platform since he was on the electoral campaign in 2016.

He had 88 million followers.



“Our public interest rules exist to allow people to hear directly what elected officials and political leaders have to say,” the California-based company detailed.

“However, we have made it clear for years that these accounts are not completely above our rules and that they cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.”

Social media has come under fire for failing to better monitor the president’s abuses and the use of his services by extremist groups.