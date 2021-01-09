Social media has finally gotten tired of Donald Trump, of his incendiary speech, his complicated relationship with the truth and, above all, of his attitude in what we could describe as an attempted coup, in which an aroused mob came to take over the Capitol and compromise the safety of its workers and the politicians who were there. It is no longer a question of ideology or political rhetoric, what happened on Wednesday in Washington DC is a clear example of what happens when you give an arsonist a can of gasoline. And what happens? That five people die.

In the first instance, and after some tweets in which the outgoing president supported the assault on the Capitol, temporarily suspended his account, demanding for its reactivation that Donald Trump delete three messages, according to those responsible for the social network, «for repeated and serious violations of our civic integrity policy«. Trying to subvert an electoral process that has been validated by both parties, by justice and by all the entities involved in it seems to be too much even for the service that, for four years, has been used by the now almost ex-president as speaker and communication tool.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The surprise came when, after the removal of these messages and the publication of a video in which he called for calm and tried to appease the flames, Twitter has decided to permanently delete his @realdonaldtrump account, as reported in a tweet and details on his blog. For a few hours, when trying to access your profile, we will only find a message indicating that the account has been suspended, along with a link to the rules of the social network. There is no longer any trace of Donald Trump’s account except for this message … or maybe yes?

Actually Donald Trump has yet to say goodbye to Twitter, and it must be remembered that in addition to your personal account, until next day 20, the day that the transfer of power to Joe Biden will take place, you can still use the account @POTUS (President of the United States), an account special that goes from president to president, and that Twitter already stated a few weeks ago that it would be transferred to Biden as it was between Obama and Trump four years ago.

Donald Trump and the @POTUS account

And has Donald Trump used the official account of the president of the United States to follow “his thing”? Well, if you check it right now you will have the feeling that it is not like that, but the truth is that for a few minutes (it has been really ephemeral) it has published a thread in which it criticized the decision of Twitter, affirmed that it is part of his extreme left agenda and threatened to create his own platform, his own social network, only without censorship (at least without censorship for what he publishes, it is understood).

The thread has quickly disappeared, and in the absence of any clarification on the matter We do not know if it has been deleted by Donald Trump himself or, on the contrary, it has been Twitter who has deleted it. However, and in line with what happened in recent weeks, and especially in recent days, I choose to think that it has been the social network, and not the outgoing president, who has chosen to delete the messages.

Be that as it may, and although I have no problem showing my deepest rejection of Donald Trump as president and as a person, I do not have a clear opinion about the action carried out by Twitter. Yes, the temporary suspension, associated with the obligation to delete the tweets, seemed appropriate to me, and it would seem more than appropriate if they had repeated this measure if they considered it necessary.

However, like it or not, Donald Trump is still the president of the United States, so I think that the policy of maintaining your presence and your messages that the social network has maintained for four years should continue in force. And I understand the point that, if you keep your account, it could be used to re-incite violence, but putting the patch on before the injury occurs reminds me a bit of Minority Report, and is not a particularly sweet memory. .

I’m not saying Twitter was wrongActually, I am not at all clear how I would have acted if I had to make that decision. I suppose that if we put security first, it does make perfect sense, while if we prioritize freedom of expression (even if it is used in a tortuous way) it should be against it… no matter how much animosity Donald Trump may produce.