Munich – The possibilities for spending free time are really limited at the moment. So it’s no wonder that one or the other suddenly finds time to look through old photo albums. A Twitter-User unearthed a little treasure during such a journey through time: A Hiking snapshot With Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two must have met by chance while hiking and captured the moment for eternity. The protagonist, then still a child, stands in one bright orange jacket somewhat shy next to Angela Merkel. The Chancellor, on the other hand, smiles openly into the camera in the photo. A sight that is particularly evident in Corona times has become rather a rarity. The Twitter user writes about the pictures: “I found her. My two Photos with Angela Merkel from hiking! It’s a shame she doesn’t have Twitter. ”Because he would have liked to show her the pictures – just for fun.

I found them. My two photos with Angela Merkel! from hiking! It’s a shame she doesn’t have a Twitter! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yvp8zARLIa – Andi (@da_doyo) January 26, 2021

The young man even goes a step further and hits one Re-recording of the shared photos in front. It has been a trend for several years to recreate images from the past with the most aged protagonists. The Twitter user has definitely found a matching orange top, the only thing missing is that Chancellor. He even links that Government spokesman under his concern. However, the request will probably not reach the Chancellor. Actually a shame, because one would be worth seeing Remake the pictures probably already.

While Merkel, in the best of cases, is about the little time travel amused, she is unlikely to be enthusiastic about another incident on social media. In the new app “Clubhouse” was Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) in a panel discussion not only get carried away by his now famous Candy crush outside employment to report, he also named the Chancellor “The little Merkel”. For this, however, he had to take a lot of criticism and now apologized on Twitter. (mam)