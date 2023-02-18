Once again, Twitter is looking for a way to motivate its users to migrate to Twitter Blue, its paid version, and this time it is by making the two-step authentication system via SMS exclusive to this modality.

Fountain: Youtube.

Yes, now those who pay monthly or annually to the company’s coffers will be the only ones who will have this option available, which is called 2FA. That is why a persistent message about it begins to appear.

The company behind the service noted that from February 17 they will no longer allow normal accounts to use the SMS method for 2FA; they must be Blue to do so.

We Recommend: Elon Musk will share ad revenue with creators subscribed to Twitter Blue.

However, he stressed that this may vary depending on the country and third party companies involved.

The reasons for making this decision was that this type of authentication is highly requested by those who use this social network, but it can also be abused. That’s why it had to be limited.

Fountain: Twitter.

People who have the SMS option selected in their profiles and do not pay or do not plan to switch to the Twitter Blue mode have a period of 30 days to deactivate this method.

Likewise, they can resort to the other two available alternatives. One of them is to use a mobile application where they will receive a code every time they log in, and the other is a security key. Those are the options that use this social network.

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

What will happen if affiliates keep using 2FA on Twitter without paying?

It is likely that some will wonder what happens if they continue with the 2FA option in this social network without switching to the Twitter Blue service. As disclosed by the company, only said option will be disabled.

Furthermore, this does not imply that the telephone number that the user provided is no longer linked to their account. The period to make the change is March 20 of this year, so it is best to get used to the idea at once.

Fountain: Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest drawback to Twitter Blue is that it’s not active in all countries and regions. Elon Musk’s company has not yet expanded it to the entire world.

So there will be those who want to join this modality in this social network but they simply will not be able to do it. In this sense, the only thing that can be done is to be patient until the implementation is complete.

In addition to Twitter we have more technology information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.