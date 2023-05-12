The social media platform, which is owned and operated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, announced that the service is now available to users who are authenticated and have the latest version of the app on their devices.

The blue tick subscription (Twitter Blue), which is now the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month or $84 per year.

“As Elon Musk said, when it comes to direct messages, the standard should be, even if someone puts a gun to our heads, that we can’t access your messages,” the company said in a blog post.

“We are not there yet, but we are working towards it,” she added.

On Thursday, Musk announced that he had found a new CEO for the social media platform, and that she would start work in about six weeks.

“My role will move to Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, overseeing Products, Software and Computers,” Musk added in a tweet.

In his tweet, which he posted on his official Twitter account, Musk did not mention the name of the candidate.