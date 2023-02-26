The ouster of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 was undoubtedly a coup d’état. This was announced on February 25 by businessman, owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

“These elections may have been dubious, but there is no doubt that a coup d’état really took place,” he wrote.

Thus, Musk commented on the record of one of the users with an excerpt from an article by Professor John Mearsheimer, who expressed the opinion that the overthrow of the pro-Russian Ukrainian government in 2014 allegedly became the “last straw” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On January 26, Viktor Medvedchuk, a deputy of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life, banned by Kiev, said that Ukraine as a state does not exist, since its economy has been destroyed. He pointed out that the level of production in the country fell by 70%, and unemployment reached 35%.

At the end of 2013, protests began in the center of Kyiv. The organizers accused Yanukovych, then head of state, of refusing to sign an association agreement with the European Union. On February 20, 2014, a shooting took place on the Maidan, as a result of which 53 people were killed.

Responsibility for what happened, the Ukrainian authorities laid on Yanukovych. On the night of February 22, Protestants captured the government quarter. Yanukovych was forced to leave Kyiv.

The law depriving Yanukovych of the title of President of Ukraine came into force on June 18, 2015. At the end of January 2019, the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv convicted Yanukovych in a case of treason, sentencing him in absentia to 13 years in prison.

Later, on August 17, 2021, Yanukovych called the coup d’état in the country the implementation of the Western project “Ukraine as Anti-Russia”. He noted that the signal for the seizure of power was the postponement of the signing of an association agreement with the European Union (EU).

Speaking about the reasons for the coup, Yanukovych noted that the partnership between Kyiv and Moscow has always been seen as a threat. Therefore, the growth of internal political tension in Ukraine and its development into an open conflict between the opposition and the current government was only a matter of time.