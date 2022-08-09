Twitter is offline for many usersas they are reporting en masse and as various sites have detected over the past few minutes.

At the moment it is not clear what the notification of the social network in question derives from, but it must be said that in some cases, according to our tests, by waiting longer than expected it is possible to access and consult the Tweets that are proposed as usual.

Certainly the Twitter failure that made the platform offline will be solved in a short time and we just have to wait for news in this sense from the company.