Twitter has updated its developer rules to ban third-party clients, nearly a week after it unceremoniously blocked apps from accessing its platform, offering almost no explanation as to what was happening (via Engadget).

The new rules stipulate that you may not use the Twitter API or content for “create or attempt to create a service or product that is a substitute or similar to the Twitter Applications”.

The rules, updated on Thursday, clarify what this means: “Twitter Applications” refers to “the company’s products, services, applications, websites, web pages, platforms, and other consumer-facing offerings, including, without limitation, those offered through https://twitter.com and Twitter’s mobile applications.”

The clause banning alternative services was added to the rules with the latest update, according to the Wayback Machine. The rule change comes after Twitter quietly hacked several popular third-party Twitter clients like Tweetbot and Twitterific as of January 12.

At the time, the developers behind the apps (many of which have historically shaped Twitter’s entire user experience) said they received no communication from the company about what was happening. So, on January 17ththe company’s developer account tweeted that it was “enforcing its long-standing API rules”which “may cause some apps to not work.”

Twitter and API: the provision is not very clear

The declaration was not welcomed. Several commentators and developers have pointed to the lack of clarity about which rules were actually broken and the fact that the apps had been running for years before Elon Musk bought Twitter and started marrying plans to turn it into a “all-in-one app”.

Twitter’s former head of developer platform Amir Shevat told me in 2021 that the company was specifically looking to make it easier for developers to compete with Twitter’s proprietary apps with a recent rule change.

“We have complied with their API rules, as published, for the past 16 years”wrote Ged Maheux, co-founder of Twitterific developer The Iconfactory, in a post on the blog of the inactive app. “We don’t know if these rules have changed recently or what those changes might be.”

Iconfactory principal Craig Hockenberry put it more bluntly on his personal blog: “There has been no warning to its creators, customers have just received a strange error and no one is explaining what is happening. We have not had the opportunity to thank customers who have been with us for over a decade.”

Instead, it’s just another scene in their ongoing shit show. Twitter has been struggling financially since Musk took over, burdening him with billions in debt, and third-party clients probably make less money than first-party ones.

While some developers pay to access the API, the company doesn’t serve ads through it, reducing its ability to monetize people using alternative apps. It doesn’t help people using third-party clients that they aren’t as interested in the Twitter Blue subscription service, which mostly adds features to the official Twitter app.

There has apparently been no official announcement of the rule change, either from Twitter Dev or Elon Musk. Twitter doesn’t have a communications department to contact, so it remains a somewhat dubious action, there are probably other, less explicit reasons behind this position.