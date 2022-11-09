Users of Twitter they can expect hectic months, as the platform will experiment “many stupid things” according to the words of Elon Musk. One of these is the“official” label for accounts, a feature introduced a few hours ago and which has already been removed after complaints from users.

But let’s go step by step. On the night between 8 and 9 November, Twitter introduced the “official” label, which is an additional verification system to confirm the identity of an account belonging to governments, companies, major newspapers, publishers and some public figures , thus distinguishing them from those with only the “Verified” status, now obtainable with the TwitterBlue subscription (another initiative launched by Musk and which could make brands flee from the platform). The problem is that the very existence of two different but overlapping verification systems has confused the user.

The response was therefore extremely negative, to the point that Elon Musk decided to remove the “Official” label from Twitter less than 24 hours after its debut, as pointed out by Techcrunch, with the tycoon claiming that the check blue (account verified) will once again be the only verification system … for the moment at least.

With a tweet published shortly after the official label was eliminated, Musk declared that “Twitter will do a lot of stupid things in the coming months” and that it will keep “the things that work and change the ones that don’t”. In practice, Musk’s idea is to insert new functions, rules and systems for Twitter, with a “trial and error” approach. Only with time will we know if it will give positive results, but for the moment the reactions on social media say the opposite.

In any case the “official” badge in the future could come back. Esther Crawford, the product manager who announced the launch of the feature last night, said the removal of the label could be temporary:

“The official badge is still planned as part of the @TwitterBlue launch – we’re just focusing on the government and commercial entities to get started. What he (Musk) mentioned is that we’re not focusing on giving people the label. “Official” right now “.