The blue badge next to the username, indicating that the account is authentic and verified, is one of the mysteries of Twitter. The criteria and the mechanism for granting this desired distinction were not so far transparent. Starting this Thursday, the company opens the application process to all users who meet three requirements: authenticity, being in the public interest and being active. The option to request it will be made from the “configuration” option of each account.

The criterion of being in the public interest includes belonging to one of these categories: government; companies, brands and organizations; media and journalists, entertainment; sports and video games, and activists and other influential individuals. The number of followers in these cases is a criterion that provides information about the eligibility of an account but is not definitive.

For users who are not clearly linked to those categories, followers or influence are essential and meet some of these criteria: within Twitter, they must be among the most followed in their region, have created an influential hashtag, and outside Twitter must be a recognizable name in Google Trends, have an article in Wikipedia or appear often in the media. One of the novelties of opening the process is also to offer in detail all the criteria in your “help center”.

The company’s decision aims to significantly increase the number of verifications to “give more context about the accounts with which you interact and know if the content is trustworthy,” according to B Byrne, product manager for identity and profiles at Twitter, during a virtual press conference where they presented the news.

In the verification process, the user must confirm their “authenticity” with one of these three methods: an official website where they appear as a member of that organization, a national identity document or an official email. Twitter will combine an automated process with human review to award the badge, which will appear next to the user when the process is closed. If not, the affected user can request verification again at least once a month as many times as they want. Twitter has expanded the team for verification and expects an avalanche of requests in the coming days but trusts that the process will not delay only between 1 to 4 weeks after the request.

Paused since 2017

The option to “Request verification” will appear in the Settings tab, within “Your account”, presumably where it now says “Verified. Not”. The deployment can take a few weeks. All these changes for unverified accounts do not imply any news for those already verified. The path to obtaining the badge had been officially suspended since 2017, although some verifications were still being carried out. Until then, it was obscure and often included bombarding Twitter employees with direct messages.

Each “notable” category then has its requirements. Freelance journalists, for example, can be verified if they have signed on to “qualified” media in the last six months. The categories for which verification will be offered will also be expanded: scientists, academics and religious leaders will arrive soon. An essential criterion is not having violated the community rules in the last 12 months. For that reason, the badge as awarded can be removed.

Twitter valued in this expansion process offering verification to all real users, regardless of whether they were “notable” or not. But in the end they declined because of the difficulty of preventing fake accounts from being sneaked: “There is no perfect system to verify real accounts,” says Byrne. For this reason, they followed the criteria of those with “high public interest.”

Until now Twitter had about 360,000 verified users, 0.2% of the 186 million active daily accounts. That percentage is destined to grow substantially.

During its presentation, Twitter also announced improvements in the identification of the “positive bots” that are within the platform. Bots are automated accounts programmed that serve to to download videos, remember you tweets, know the chimes every hour according to Big Ben, know what percentage of the year we have consumed (38%) or tweeted emojis of fish in aquariums or soft landscapes to distract. Its creators will be able to give more details in the bios space.

The preservation of accounts in memory of deceased users is another of Twitter’s objectives: “We plan to offer in 2021 a new type of accounts specifically designed to memorialize accounts,” says the company on its blog. Another type of account that probably has a different treatment are those of parody and humor.

Future new tab “About you” on Twitter. Personal

In this improvement of the identity, Twitter plans to increase the space to better clarify who each user is with a new “About you” tab. There you could add the pronouns with which each person wants to identify themselves (at the press conference the three employees of the company had their pronoun next to their name and position) or if the account is confirmed with an email or mobile number.

