Thoma Bravo reached out to the social platform to explore an alternative acquisition to Musk’s $ 43 billion offering

While Twitter prepares to reject the patron’s $ 43 billion offer Tesla And Space X other names appear interested in acquiring the social platform. According to the rumors reported by the Wall Street Journal two private equity giants, like Apollo Global Management And Thoma Bravothey would be evaluating the dossier. Apollo, writes the WSJ, could provide a Musk or to the private equity firm Thoma Bravo the necessary funds.

Thoma Bravo reached out to the social media platform last week to explore an alternative acquisition to the $ 43 billion offering Musk. Apollo he would be considering ways he can provide funding for any deal and would be open to working with Musk or any other bidder, sources with knowledge of the situation said. Apollo is a private equity firm specializing in leveraged buyouts and distressed stock purchases involving corporate restructuring and consolidation, with approximately $ 498 billion in assets under management at the end of December.

READ ALSO: Twitter, Musk offers 43 billion for 100% of the social network at $ 54.20 per share

Thoma Bravo is a private equity firm specializing in investments in technology and software companies, with over $ 103 billion in assets under management at the end of December. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey he claimed that Twitter’s board of directors “was constantly the dysfunction of the company.”

READ ALSO: Twitter, the Board of Directors holds back on Elon Musk’s offer: “Unwanted proposal”

Dorsey responded to a tweet from venture capitalist Garry Tan that said, “The wrong partner in your board can literally evaporate a billion dollars worth.” On Friday, Twitter adopted a “poison pill” in an effort to fend off a potential hostile takeover. The next day, Musk tweeted “Love Me Tender,” suggesting it could make a public offer to buy stock directly from Twitter shareholders.

Read also:

Ukraine, the CIA truth: there is no evidence that Russia uses nuclear power

Borghi (Lega): “Budget gap of 20 billion by the end of May”

Do you like Giorgia Meloni leader also on the left?

Listen to TV: Milo Infante flies with 2 pm and we think about the first evening

Made in Sud, Clementino-Lorella Boccia. “I would steal his tattoos … the class”. The double interview

Mourinho lays flowers under the mural of Maradona in Naples. VIDEO

Acqua Sant’Anna, included among the top 500 companies

NTT DATA, together with Pirelli for sustainable mobility