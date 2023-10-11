This is the web version of the weekly EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

‌Some great journalists are determined to demonstrate that no debate or controversy on Twitter, now X, replaces flesh and blood stories; that the microcosm of the platform that reverberates with echoes is not necessarily a faithful portrait of anything. They are right: in a world of almost 8 billion people, the fact that there are around 500 million users – mainly politicians, opinion makers and journalists – tweeting about this or that, in most cases has little importance in the real world. . And, even more so, to tirelessly report on what So-and-so said in X is to fall into declarative journalism, the laziest aspect of the profession. However, sometimes there is no other option, and the trill undoubtedly becomes news.

‌This has happened in recent days in Colombia. We talk about little more than President Gustavo Petro’s tweets regarding the intensified conflict between Israel and Palestine, while the stories “that matter” happen in the fenced Gaza, in the bordering areas of Israel, and in the foreign affairs ministries. foreign affairs of countries involved, or at least relevant. Since early Saturday morning, Hamas, the Islamist and terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel by surprise in a highly coordinated maneuver in which it killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers and took away around a hundred others. of people, including children, as hostages, and Israel’s subsequent reaction to Gaza, Petro has published his opinions on X without a filter.

‌This Monday, for example: “I was in the Auschwitz concentration camp and now I see it copied in Gaza,” the president wrote, as part of an exchange with the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, who was upset by the position of the president. Or, another, from Tuesday, in response to a video showing an area of ​​Gaza flattened by Israeli bombings: “You can get all the Zionists to speak in the press but here I am going to make another historical comparison. Gaza appears today as destroyed or more so than the Warsaw ghetto after in response to the Jewish and socialist insurrection in that concentration camp it was destroyed by Nazi barbarity.

‌Reactions to the many tweets on the subject by President Petro, of which these are just a very small sample, have also abounded. And the vast majority have been negative. We can divide them into three aspects: those who accuse him of being anti-Semitic for clearly positioning himself against the state of Israel, those who accuse him of being pro-terrorists – remembering his affiliation with the M-19 and support for the peace process with the FARC, among others―, and those who simply criticize him for not clearly condemning the Hamas attack. Criticisms that are more or less reasoned and sensible, depending on who judges, but that grew this Tuesday, when it became known that the Salafist group shared one of the president’s trills in one of his broadcast groups on Telegram.

‌But leaving aside the content of Petro’s trills for a moment, which also deserve attention, some accusatory reactions have been disproportionate and misplaced. On the one hand, as Petro himself has defended, his comments could at most be interpreted as anti-Zionist – a complex historical concept, but which in this context could be summarized as being against what he considers Israel’s illegal occupation. of Palestinian territories―, which is not the same as being anti-Jewish or anti-Semitic, although Petro is far from the only person accused of this for his opinions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. On the other hand, comparing it with the Colombian armed conflict is a poor attempt to extract political gain from a human tragedy on the other side of the world, not to mention that it is based on equivalences that make little sense.

‌Now, although the entire debate is riddled with oversimplifications that only muddy it up, President Petro would do well not to use his trills so lightly. With his comments he went against an official statement from the Foreign Ministry in which the terrorist actions of Hamas were condemned without nuance. After the president’s first trills, the Foreign Ministry eliminated the text and replaced it with another in which it no longer makes that elementary condemnation, putting national diplomacy in an uncomfortable place and affecting its institutional functioning. Furthermore, the image of the president, outside of his most similar groups, is damaged by constantly coming out without a filter with controversial opinions on very delicate facts.

‌And his desire to be an international leader also recedes with this erratic behavior. You only need to look at the reaction of his friend and Chilean colleague, Gabriel Boric, with whom he generally shares the reading of the situation, who tweeted in a diplomatic and assertive manner: “We condemn without any nuance the brutal attacks, murders and kidnappings by Hamas. . Nothing can justify them or relativize the most energetic rejection of him. We also condemn the indiscriminate attacks against civilians carried out by the Israeli army in Gaza and the decades-long illegal occupation of Palestinian territory in violation of international law. In pain there are no possible ties, each event is a tragedy in itself. From Chile we will firmly urge peace in all spaces, recognizing the right to exist of both States, Israel and Palestine, and of the peoples who inhabit them to have a dignified and safe life.” It is not so difficult.

