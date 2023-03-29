This Tuesday (28), the Twitter accounts of the player Neymar and his sister Rafaella Santos were hacked and the invaders’ messages went viral on social networks. On Neymar’s account, a fake user identified as zestyx64 wrote the phrases: “Zestyx64 loves you, TMJ neymar”, “salve pro bricin and mandrake77”.
+ Only verified accounts will be able to vote in polls on Twitter starting April 15th
The problem was that Neymar responded with offense to a publication on the Choquei page: “Vai take no .., I hate you”, wrote the player and after two hours he deleted the tweet.
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/dFpAefiWmH
— CHOQUEI (@choquei) March 28, 2023
Rafaella Santos’ account hacker wrote a statement to the player’s ex-girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine. “I love you, Bru Marquezine”, published the profile.
On Instagram, Rafaella published a video in stories and said that she does not use her Twitter account. “It’s not me, I wasn’t on Twitter. What they said there is all a lie. And what they said that I love so-and-so… nothing is true”, said Neymar’s sister.
Netizens did not forgive and flooded Twitter with reactions:
how did the guys manage to hack NEYMAR?
— marquinhos do pula e bota (@marcossntoss_) March 28, 2023
Neymar, I love you lol https://t.co/kmOPzcioTx
— Daniel (@Danimeniro42) March 28, 2023
I PARTICULARLY prefer to ignore the fact that Neymar was hacked and believe that he sent Choquei to take that place. It’s a thousand times cooler. He posted yes.
— Glenddinha crf (@Glenddaaa__) March 28, 2023
It’s a shame that Neymar deleted the Tweet, for the first time in his life he represented the people saying what everyone wanted to say
— Kyle 🔴🔴 (@Kyleherman38) March 28, 2023
#Twitter #Neymar #sisters #accounts #hacked #subject #viral
Leave a Reply