This Tuesday (28), the Twitter accounts of the player Neymar and his sister Rafaella Santos were hacked and the invaders’ messages went viral on social networks. On Neymar’s account, a fake user identified as zestyx64 wrote the phrases: “Zestyx64 loves you, TMJ neymar”, “salve pro bricin and mandrake77”.

The problem was that Neymar responded with offense to a publication on the Choquei page: “Vai take no .., I hate you”, wrote the player and after two hours he deleted the tweet.

Rafaella Santos’ account hacker wrote a statement to the player’s ex-girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine. “I love you, Bru Marquezine”, published the profile.

On Instagram, Rafaella published a video in stories and said that she does not use her Twitter account. “It’s not me, I wasn’t on Twitter. What they said there is all a lie. And what they said that I love so-and-so… nothing is true”, said Neymar’s sister.

Netizens did not forgive and flooded Twitter with reactions:

how did the guys manage to hack NEYMAR? — marquinhos do pula e bota (@marcossntoss_) March 28, 2023

Neymar, I love you lol https://t.co/kmOPzcioTx — Daniel (@Danimeniro42) March 28, 2023

I PARTICULARLY prefer to ignore the fact that Neymar was hacked and believe that he sent Choquei to take that place. It’s a thousand times cooler. He posted yes. — Glenddinha crf (@Glenddaaa__) March 28, 2023