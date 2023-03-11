Twitter is certainly one of the most loved and used social networks by users, even if there was certainly no lack of controversy after the acquisition by Musk. In any case, today we don’t want to talk to you about other problems but rather bring you the new updated security policies, which see stricter measures against violent messages!

Twitter: new policies against violent messages arrive!

Security on social networks is a topic that all companies care deeply about, above all to be able to guarantee the user an experience of use that is as pleasant as possible. However, you can never put a definitive stop to unpleasant messages and for this reason Twitter has now decided to implement even stricter policies in this regard.

In particular, new rules have been introduced to punish more severely violent speeches, threats and incitement to violence. These rules complement the previous ones, although it goes without saying that some entries still appear a bit confusing as they always do. Anyway, below we leave you the statement of Twitter and the new updated rules taken directly from Twitter same:

“We have a zero tolerance policy towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of our users and prevent the normalization of violent actions.”

Threats of violence

You may not threaten to inflict bodily harm on another person, such as threatening to kill, torture, rape, or otherwise injure someone. This also includes the threat of damaging shelters, civilian homes or infrastructure essential to daily civil or commercial activities.

You wish to harm

You cannot express wishes or hopes of causing harm. This includes, but is not limited to, hoping that others will die, suffer from disease, suffer from tragic accidents or other physically harmful consequences.

Inciting violence

You may not incite, support or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm, including, without limitation, incite others to self-harm or incite others to commit crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide. This also includes the use of coded language (also called “dog whistle”) to indirectly instigate violence.

Exaltation of violence

You may not glorify, praise, or celebrate acts of violence where harm has occurred, including, without limitation, expressing gratitude that someone has been physically harmed or praising violent entities and perpetrators of violent attacks. This also includes glorifying animal abuse or cruelty.