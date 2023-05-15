Twitter it is certainly one of the most famous and appreciated social networks ever, even if the controversies have not been lacking, especially in the last few months after the acquisition by Elon Musk. In fact, Musk is now in charge of the social network, even if now he will soon step down from his role as CEO just like we already told you here. Today we have news about it!

Twitter: New CEO officially presented!

As you may know, just in the last few hours Musk had announced an imminent change of CEO on his profile, thus declaring that he was taking a step back while always guaranteeing himself great decision-making powers in various areas. Anyway the CEO will change soon and finally we no longer have just guesses, but an officially presented name: Linda Yaccarino.

He is the former president of advertising and partnerships of NBCniversal at NBCUniversal Media. What will he do? As announced by Musk himself, mainly of commercial operations, while he will obviously continue to follow all the managerial part of the social network. Right away We leave you the tweet of the announcement:

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

If you’re wondering what will happen in the company where Yaccarino comes from, her place will be taken by Mark Marshall, currently President Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships.

In short, a nice change that we hope will bring a breath of fresh air to a social network that has been overwhelmed by criticism. We will of course keep you updated!