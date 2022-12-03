President of France met owner of big tech, Elon Musk, on Friday (Dec 2), in the United States

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said on Friday (2.Dec.2022) that he had “a clear and sincere discussion” with the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. The 2 met in New Orleans, in the State of Louisiana, in the United States.

In your profile on twitterthe French Chief Executive stated that the platform “must strive to comply with European regulations”🇧🇷 “We will work with Twitter to improve the protection of children online. Elon Musk confirmed this to me today.”he added.

According to Macron, the meeting served to address:

transparency;

reinforcement of content moderation;

protection of freedom of expression.

The French leader also said that Musk “confirmed Twitter’s membership of the Christchurch Call”, a coordinated action between countries and NGOs to combat the spread of terrorist content on social networks. On May 15, 2019, there was a meeting promoted in Paris, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and Macron himself to address the matter.

The name “Christchurch Call” refers to shooting attack in a mosque in the New Zealand city of christchurchon March 15, 2019. In all, 51 people were killed and 40 were injured.

“There is no place for terrorist and violent extremist content anywhere”🇧🇷 he wrote Macron.

Here are the posts made by Macron on Twitter about the meeting:

ENVIRONMENT

The president of France also spoke with Musk about sustainable actions. According to the politician, the 2 discussed how “decarbonize” France and Europe, in addition to projects for green industry, with the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries.

Here’s the post🇧🇷