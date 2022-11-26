Twitter | Musk’s decision to pardon closed Twitter accounts is questionable in Finland as well – Users are “hostages of an unstable child ruler”, says Kirsi Piha

“Such thoughtless changes are not in anyone’s interest,” says media researcher Suvi Uski.

TWITTER’S having bought Elon Musk’s intention Twitter accounts that have been “pardoned” arouse disbelief in Finland as well.

“I just went on Twitter and huh huh,” says the doctor of social psychology who has studied social media Suvi Uski.

“Social media has been built for 20 years, and such thoughtless changes are not in anyone’s interest.”

Musk organized a survey for Twitter users. According to the poll, more than 72 percent of users wanted their accounts restored.

“The people have spoken. The amnesty starts next week. Vox populi, vox dei [kansan ääni on jumalan ääni],” Musk tweeted.

At the same time, he mentioned that the amnesty does not apply to accounts guilty of illegalities or “gross spamming”, i.e. the gross distribution of junk content.

Based on Musk’s speeches, moderation is becoming significantly less than before.

“These platforms must be actively moderated. No discussion board in any human society works without moderation support”, Uski estimates.

Musk has already allowed some kicked accounts from Twitter to return. For example, the Babylon Bee and Project Veritas media, which broke Twitter’s rules, and the former president of the United States Donald Trump was removed from the collar last week.

The implementation of a wider amnesty may not happen overnight. Musk had time to fire important employees whose task was previously to handle the temporary freezing and recovery of accounts.

“My in my opinion, we have been forced – of course voluntarily, we can get away – as hostages of a self-full, at the same time insecure and right-wing-minded and unstable child ruler,” says the founder of the Ellu kanat communication agency Kirsi Piha. He answered HS’s questions via text messages.

Piha was once a member of parliament and member of the European parliament. He applied for mayor of Helsinki last year, but withdrew in February 2021 after, in his words, being the target of “incomprehensible, uncontrollable rage” on Twitter, for example.

He estimated In an interview with the monthly supplement that he muted hundreds of Twitter accounts during the week because “the stuff was so terrible that I had to mute it”.

Musk according to Piha’s assessment, the new guidelines have not yet had time to influence the Finnish Twitter conversation very much. “However, the different types of interference have increased my feed a bit.”

According to Piha, Musk is now giving more power to an angry and vengeful crowd.

“It thinks woke – an activity that aims to reduce unfair and structural thinking – is the worst thing on Twitter. Well, I could come up with bigger problems, but for a certain strong person they are not a problem.”

Musk is “completely indifferent” to the longer-term consequences, minorities or social development in general, Piha estimates.

“He spreads ‘facts’ out of the blue and calls out the lynch mob by voting on things.”

According to Piha, the corruption of Twitter would be “a big shame in relation to many social movements, transparency and social interaction”.

“So, that’s where we hang out.”

The yard has not lost hope yet.

“Musk must now show big changes and quickly think about the economic equation. At best, it quickly tries different things and ends up in a good place. I hope so.”

Twitter and other social media companies specializing in the collection and profiling of our data for advertisers had time to loosen their grip on hate speech even before Musk’s Twitter transactions, says the EU’s report published on Thursday report.

A six-week sample from the spring revealed that Twitter handled hate speech reports more slowly and ended up removing content clearly less often than in 2021.

The trend is feared to intensify after Musk bought Twitter. On the other hand, the EU has also decided to tighten the reins of social media companies with two new pieces of legislation or with the digital service act and the digital market act.

The Digital Services Act imposes obligations on social media companies to combat the spread of illegal content, online disinformation and other social risks. The requirements are proportional to the size of the platforms and the risks they cause.

It will be interesting to know the number of users reported by Twitter after Musk’s confusion, when the EU finally decides whether it will classify Twitter as one of the largest and most strictly regulated companies.

At least for now, the number of Twitter users has fallen far short of, for example, Google owned by Alphabet or Facebook owned by Meta.

The big ones bridging operators and Musk’s unpredictability can simultaneously fragment the world of social media.

For example, the European Union’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager recently reviewed for Reutersthat Mastodon has “many of the same features that people enjoy on Twitter.”

Kirsi Piha also considers it possible that the fragmentation of social media will accelerate.

“Different secret groups are increasing and they don’t want this kind of exposure like they do now. It may be that the confusion of Twitter accelerates this development.”

He also sees bad aspects in this for social movements that gain strength from high visibility.

According to Piha, they include, for example, the protests in Iran, the struggle in Ukraine and the #metoo movement.

