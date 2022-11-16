“Work hard or I’ll fire you: the choice is yours, you have time to decide until 5pm tomorrow. Anyone who doesn’t answer is out”. It is the text of an internal email, with the unequivocal subject ‘Bivio’, sent by the new owner of Twitter Elon Musk to the company’s employees, to whom he gives until tomorrow evening to choose whether to commit themselves in an increasingly competitive job or not.

Read also

“In building a revolutionary Twitter 2.0 and succeeding in an increasingly competitive world, we will have to be extremely tough,” Musk wrote in the memo obtained by the Washington Post and quoted by CNN. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only outstanding performance will count as a passing grade.”

In the memo, Musk teases what Twitter will be, which is “increasingly driven by engineering. If you’re sure you want to be a part of the new Twitter, click Yes in the link belowMusk wrote, adding that any employee who fails to do so by 5pm on Thursday will be fired and given three months’ compensation.