Twitter | Musk’s announcement to return the defunct Twitter accounts to the service is shocking

The CEO of Twitter organized an opinion poll on the matter, with the help of which almost all accounts removed from the service can be restored.

of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s the decision to allow users who have, for example, threatened violence, harassed other users and spread incorrect information back into the service, raises concerns among experts. They talk about it, among other things The Guardian, The Verge and The Washington Post.

Musk conducted a survey of Twitter users asking whether Twitter should offer a “general amnesty” to accounts kicked from the service. According to the poll, more than 72 percent of users wanted their accounts restored, unless the reason for the suspension was, for example, illegality. More than three million responses were received to the survey, while the service has approximately 450 million active monthly users according to various estimates.

Of illegalities however, it is very difficult to define because different countries and regions have different laws.

“Apple and Google must now seriously think about removing Twitter from their app stores. Musk poses an existential threat to various minority groups. Looking at the damage, it’s like opening the gates of hell,” said the Harvard University cyber law professor Alejandra Caraballo For the Washington Post.

“Those who participated in direct and targeted harassment can come back and engage in doxing, harassment, cruel bullying, calling for violence and glorifying violence. I can’t even put into words how dangerous this is going to be.”

Doxing means disclosing the user’s contact or personal information without his permission. The action is usually aimed at silencing the other party or endangering his safety.

According to The Verge, the decision to restore the accounts also violates Musk’s original promise to create a council to deal with serious moderation issues.

Cognoscenti also point out that the opinion poll carried out on Twitter is susceptible to the effects of bots, for example. This is not the assistant professor of internet research at the University of California by Sarah Roberts is not in any sense an exact or scientific survey.

“Before Elon took over Twitter, marketing and user research was done by different groups that followed specific guidelines created for it.”

Musk has previously allowed accounts kicked out of Twitter to return. Among other things, Babylon Bee and Project Veritas media, which violated Twitter’s own rules, were allowed to return to the service last week at the same time as the former US president Donald Trump.

How the “general amnesty” dreamed of by Musk can be implemented is a big question mark. He has, among other things, dismissed important employees who were previously responsible for managing frozen accounts and recovery.

Musk’s decision has also been criticized for being US-centric. For example, an award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted how devastating the decision could be in Africa.

“Especially in Africa, state-sponsored ghost accounts have been removed from the service because they threatened the safety of human rights activists and journalists. You [Musk] you would have allowed vile people to endanger the lives of our journalists! Your hands will be covered in blood.”

Musk the “blatant production of garbage content” mentioned in his survey, not by the expert who spoke to the Washington Post Madeleine Burkholder according to is a term used by companies in the industry. According to him, Musk’s statements do not make sense in this sense, because the term lacks a clear definition.

Most tech companies also don’t keep a detailed record of what the laws are in different regions or countries.

A well-established operating method is to create internal terms of service for the service, the violation of which results in sanctions.

“It is very painful to start unraveling this tangle and find out what exact behavior or action has led to the removal. Was it an innocent mistake? And was it malicious? How malicious? – – Figuring this out for one account is challenging, doing it for every account that has ever been in the service is bound to lead to errors.”