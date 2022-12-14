Elon Musk has said he will remove all blue badges from accounts that were verified before he bought the social network. Now, the platform has a new verification process, in which anyone can pay to have their profile verified, whether relevant or not.

In response to a netizen on Twitter, Musk said that, “in a few months”, Twitter will remove all previous blue badges. “The way [as verificações] were distributed was corrupt and absurd,” Musk claimed.

Previously, Twitter had a complex process for approving account verification. To have the blue badge, the profile had to be of a company, government or influential person, such as artists, politicians, activists or journalists.

Under Musk’s stewardship, Twitter now charges an $8 monthly subscription to anyone who wants to be verified. With the new process, any account can receive verification, whether it is from an influential person or not.

In addition to the paid blue seal, Twitter will distribute, starting this week, gold seals for companies and gray ones for government organizations.