Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Twitter | Musk will open defunct Twitter accounts next week

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

The owner of Twitter organized a survey for users of the messaging service.

of Twitter recently purchased Elon Musk said on Thursday evening that the suspended Twitter accounts will be restored starting next week. Musk told about it on Twitter.

Musk organized a poll for Twitter users. According to the poll, more than 72 percent of users wanted their accounts restored, unless the reason for the suspension was, for example, illegality.

“The people have spoken. The amnesty starts next week. Vox populi, vox dei [kansan ääni on jumalan ääni],” Musk tweeted.

Previously, Musk has already returned the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s the account.

#Twitter #Musk #open #defunct #Twitter #accounts #week

See also  Hockey Ilves took the league's top match at Stad and secured his position at the top of the two
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Samantha Steenwijk guesses the voice from 46-year-old hit in Secret duets in seven seconds: 'Yes duh!'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.