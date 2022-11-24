Twitter | Musk will open defunct Twitter accounts next week

The owner of Twitter organized a survey for users of the messaging service.

of Twitter recently purchased Elon Musk said on Thursday evening that the suspended Twitter accounts will be restored starting next week. Musk told about it on Twitter.

Musk organized a poll for Twitter users. According to the poll, more than 72 percent of users wanted their accounts restored, unless the reason for the suspension was, for example, illegality.

“The people have spoken. The amnesty starts next week. Vox populi, vox dei [kansan ääni on jumalan ääni],” Musk tweeted.

Previously, Musk has already returned the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s the account.