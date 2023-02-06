Twitter it is a social network that you will certainly know, after all it is one of the most loved and appreciated ever even if the company’s trend is in a free dive after the arrival of Elon Musk as we reported here. In any case, today we are here because on Musk he wanted to clarify an interesting news!

Twitter: Musk will allow bots that release “good content” to use its API

Apparently the new social media policies are still a work in progress! After closing several bots including “Twitterrific” the company had opted for mandatory registrationsperformed by a paid tier as a prerequisite for accessing the APIs. A novelty that will come into force starting from this February 9th. Apparently, however, there will be some exceptions to the “anti-abuse” policy adopted by the eccentric billionaire.

Quoting Musk, if a bot will release unspecified “Good content”, then the developer will not have to pay for access to the API.

The situation is critical enough as it is yet another self-inflicted gunshot. This is because very many bots contained useful functions for the userae greatly increased the popularity of users. The developers are in revolt and have already announced that the service offered by their bots, such as “Remind me of This Tweet” will end as soon as it becomes paid. So, we just have to wait for a more specific evaluation of the “Good content” allowed!