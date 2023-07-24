Elon Musk wants to change the name and logo of Twitter

Is Twitter’s blue bird dying out? This is the hypothesis formulated by the owner of the company, Elon Musk, who has announced that he is evaluating the change of the name and logo of the social network. “Soon we will say ‘goodbye’ to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds”he wrote in a tweet, before suggesting that the new logo could be an “X”. She then relaunched on her Twitter profile a video posted by a user of the platform showing the current Twitter logo, a blue bird, replaced by a flashing X. “If a good enough ‘X’ logo is released tonight, we will put it online around the world tomorrow,” she added.

After buying Twitter last year for $44 billion, Musk changed the company name to “X Corp” in April of 2023, and regularly cites his nebulous plans to turn it into a multifaceted application, with financial services, such as WeChat in China. In response to a question from an Internet user who asked if Twitter would be accessible from the address x.com, Elon Musk replied: “Of course”. X.com was the name and website of the businessman’s online bank, which later became the online payment service PayPal.

This name change would come at a difficult time for Twitter, with Elon Musk having fired about half of its staff and with advertising revenues having fallen by half, according to figures provided by the owner himself. The social network faces a plethora of competing applications, including newcomer Threads, launched by Meta. Finally, Musk also indicated that the tweets will be called X after the name change.

