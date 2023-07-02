Twitter owner Elon Musk squeezed the number of tweets that can be read each day. A limit that has changed within a few hours. You initially spoke of 6,000 tweets a day for verified users (those with a blue tick), 600 for unverified ones and 300 for unverified ones who have recently signed up (it’s not clear how long). Shortly after, however, Musk changed his mind and brought 10,000 messages a day for verified social network accounts, 1,000 for unverified ones and 500 for new unverified users. All this “to address the extreme levels of data scraping”, a computer technique for extracting data from a website by means of software programs, “and for manipulating the system”.

Read also

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Tesla’s CEO had also specified that these limitations on viewing tweets were temporary in nature and had assured that “soon” they would be increased to 8,000 for verified users, 800 for unverified ones and 400 for new unverified users . But the limit was raised shortly after to 10,000, 1,000 and 500.