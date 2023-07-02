Elon Musk has set a maximum number of tweets that can be read each day. The search for alternatives to this platform becomes more important and the escape to new social networks becomes more likely. In this sense Mastodon may be an alternative.

Born in 2016, Metadon has experienced growth in recent times. His identikit, moreover, is reminiscent of that of the creature currently in Musk’s hands: the posts are ordered in a time-line that is updated on a chronological basis, without the decisive influence of various algorithms. No subscriptions, no amount to pay, no advertising for the social network attributable to the ‘creator’ Eugen Rochko and supported by a crowdfunding mechanism.

In the Italian version, “Mastodon describes itself as the largest free, open-source and decentralized microblogging network in the world. In simpler terms, it is a Twitter self-managed by the users themselves”.

Mastodon calls itself “the largest decentralized social network. It is part of the fediverse, an international community made up of over 5 million subscribers distributed over about 12,000 independent servers whose goal is to put social media back in the hands of users. Unlike traditional social networks, it is open source, does not collect subscriber data, has no advertising or secret algorithms that decide what you should see”.

The ‘skeleton’ of operations resembles that of Twitter and, in a sense, facilitates the transition. The tweet about Mastodon is a toot, measuring 500 characters at most. Retweeting is a boost.