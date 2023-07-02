Elon Musk sets reading limits for Twitter users, who run for cover in search of solutions, on Android and iOS, to eliminate all restrictions. Since yesterday, each user can read a pre-established number of tweets, based on their status: a lower threshold for those who are not verified, a greater number for those with a paid blue check. Musk’s choice, apparently dictated by technical reasons, has been progressively modified with the raising of the thresholds.

Users on Twitter, however, have immediately strived to try to maintain total control over the feed of chirps. On Twitter, right ‘at Musk’s house’, the hashtag TwitterLite took off, which refers to the app available for Android devices. Those who use it on their smartphone apparently manage to use the social network without being affected by any type of limitation.

Twitter Lite, as explained by the same social network, “is designed to reduce the amount of data used while browsing on Twitter”. In general, the images will appear in the form of a preview and the large ones will be loaded only on request”. For users who use iOS smartphones, however, the community suggests another solution: an app – Friendly – is particularly recommended. designed to manage all social activities from a single ‘central’.