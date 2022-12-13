Elon Musk’s Twitter has relaunched its premium paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’, after a break for updating and verifying fake accounts. The new Twitter Blue subscriptions are currently available on the web only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain, with plans to expand. Twitter said it is piloting a new service called Twitter Blue for Business, a service for business entities that adds a gold check mark to official business accounts.

Earlier, the firm said it will begin introducing a gray checkmark for government and multilateral accounts later this week. After acquiring Twitter in October in a $44 billion acquisition, Musk said in mid-November that the updated Twitter Blue subscription service would be relaunched on November 29. However, after a wave of fake verified accounts flooded the platform, Musk said he plans to delay relaunching Blue Verified until there is high confidence to stop the copycats.

He further said that Twitter will likely use different color controls for organizations versus individuals. According to the website, Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that adds a blue check mark to your account and gives you early access to select features, like editing tweets. In a tweet, the company said, “We’re back! Twitter Blue is now available for $8 a month on the web or $11 a month on iOS – we’ve made a few updates and improvements.”

Additionally, in a series of tweets, the social media app said that in order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, users’ accounts must be at least 90 days old and a confirmed phone number. Starting Monday, those who sign up for a Twitter Blue account will have access to subscriber-only features, including editing tweets, uploading 1080p videos, player mode, and blue ticking.

All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately, but the blue check mark will be assigned after verification that ensures subscriber accounts meet all requirements. Soon, blue-checked subscribers will get priority placement in searches, mentions and replies to help reduce the visibility of scams, spam and bots, the company said.

The microblogging and social networking service noted that Twitter had previously used the blue check mark to denote active, newsworthy, genuine accounts in the public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements. But the new blue check can mean either that an account has been verified against the previous verification criteria, i.e. active and authentic, or that the account has an active Twitter Blue membership. The company noted that Twitter Blue subscribers who opted in for the $7.99 price on iOS will receive notification from Apple that their subscription will automatically renew at $11 a month, unless they choose to cancel. service. Those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 ​​or $4.99 a month will need to upgrade.