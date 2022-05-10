Twitter | Musk plans to overturn Trump’s Twitter ban if it gets the messaging service purchased

The deal still requires the support of shareholders and regulators.

10.5. 22:01 | Updated 0:01

American billionaire Elon Musk says he would overturn the former U.S. president Donald Trumpin Twitter ban if his offer to buy the messaging service goes through.

Musk underlined that he does not yet own Twitter and that lifting the ban is therefore not a matter of certainty.

Tesla’s boss’s $ 44 billion Twitter deals still need the support of shareholders and regulators.

The U.S. political right has hoped that Trump’s put on instant messaging would end with Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

The instant messaging service kicked Trump permanently out of service in January 2021 after his supporters attacked the U.S. Congress.

Musk has justified his desire to buy an instant messaging service with free speech. Musk has said in the past that Twitter needs to be transformed from a listed company into a fully privately owned company because of freedom of speech.

He has expressed a desire to reduce the moderation of content in the messaging service and has suggested that he would prefer some kind of cool instead of bans.

“I don’t think it was right to impose a gate ban on Donald Trump,” Musk said at a conference in the Financial Times

“I think it was a mistake as it alienated much of the country and ultimately didn’t result in Donald Trump not having a vote,” he continued.

He also brought up Trump’s talk about this not coming back to Twitter if he was allowed to do so.

Muskin bans should be rare and should be saved for bot-operated and fraudulent accounts, for example.

However, according to the billionaire, this would not mean that the platform would say exactly what it wants. If the messengers say something “illegal or otherwise destructive to the world”, this should be followed, for example, by temporarily suspending the account or making the tweet invisible.

According to Musk, permanent gate bans undermine trust in Twitter as a place where everyone gets a voice.

Activist groups have called on Twitter advertisers to boycott the service if it opens its doors to offensive and misleading publications owned by Musk.

In an open letter, activists stress to companies that their brands are in danger of becoming associated with a platform that “reinforces anger, extremism, misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

“Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter threatens to become a dirt pit of misinformation,” the letter says.

Twitter makes the majority of its revenue from ads, and advertisers ’reactions to content posted on the platform could jeopardize the company’s finances, the technology company has underlined in a paper filed with regulators.

Musk is a hard-working tweeter who has often caused confusion with his comments. He has stunned politicians and is suspected of spreading false information on his tweets.

Trump’s tweeted finger was also very sensitive before his gate ban. The visibility of the ex-president has declined significantly as Twitter has blocked him from using the service.

Trump was also removed from numerous other social media services and media at the same time. He was accused of inciting his supporters when they invaded a congress building in Washington last year.

The attack occurred after the presidential election and Trump’s successor Joe Biden the election victory was being confirmed.