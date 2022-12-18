“Should I step down as head of Twitter?”. Elon Musk, after attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France in Doha, launches a survey on Twitter that concerns him personally. “There will be a vote on major policy changes. I apologize, it won’t happen again,” he tweeted announcing the consultation. So, when it’s just after midnight in Italy, here’s the question: “Should I resign as head of Twitter? I will respect the results of this poll,” writes the tycoon. In a few minutes the poll, destined to close on the Italian morning of 19 December, collected hundreds of thousands of votes.

