Elon Musk changes his mind and returns the blue check on Twitter to the profiles of some VIPs who have not paid even a cent to obtain the paid blue badge. The BBC News, which got the verification symbol back for free, points out that the blue check has returned to the profiles of Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham and Harry Kane. None of them subscribed to the ‘premium’ service provided by the social network. Since April 20, according to Twitter policy, those who have not paid the money have lost the tick. The decision turned out to be a partial own goal, also because it favored the proliferation of fake profiles that are difficult to distinguish at first sight from authentic ones. The backtracking apparently returned the blue badge to a number of profiles that have over 1 million followers. In reality, the honor would also have been granted to users with a lower share of followers. In short, a mess.