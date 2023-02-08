Twitter it needs no introduction, it is one of the best known and most appreciated social networks by users for years now and you will certainly know it. Just as you will know by now that the social network is now in the hands of Elon Musk, who has made quite a few changes, some appreciated, others criticized. However the new CEO is convinced that he has saved the platform from failure!

Twitter: Musk says he saved the social network from bankruptcy!

Today’s news comes from a Twitter post from the new CEO Elon Musk, where the man said he had spent some very difficult months during which he had to manage many complex situations, including saving the social network from bankruptcy.

The message is as follows:

“The past 3 months have been extremely difficult as I had to save Twitter from bankruptcy while still fulfilling the essential duties of Tesla and SpaceX. I wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges to overcome, but it is moving towards a balance of accounts. User support is greatly appreciated!”.

It goes without saying that obviously the declaration has raised some doubts and perplexities also on the part of users. Surely some of Musk’s decisions have led Twitter to a better financial situation, but it is also true that at the user level there are many who have decided to leave the social network dissatisfied with this new face.

Did Musk really save the platform from bankruptcy? We don’t know but some data says that daily user counts and time spent on social are increasing, so who knows. According to you the situation has it really improved?