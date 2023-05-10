Incoming audio and video calls on Twitter. Elon Musk himself announced the news, which comes a few hours after the news of the deactivation of inactive accounts. “Voice and video chats from your account to anyone on this platform will soon arrive,” said the number one of the social network in a post. “So-he added-you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

But Twitter’s internal messaging will also be enriched with i encrypted private messages which should happen today. “The proof in fire is that I couldn’t see your DMs even if I had a gun to my head,” Musk said to demonstrate the effectiveness of encryption that is also present on other apps.

With the latest version of the app, it will indeed You can reply to a tweet with an emoji or a direct messagethus stimulating users to switch from the public feed to the private chat conversation.

With the introduction of these new features, Twitter will thus compete with other popular free messaging applications. In particular, Musk is actually challenging WhatsApp, defined as “unreliable” in another post.