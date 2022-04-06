Despite the fact that a week has passed since April 1st, Nintendo is still suffering the consequences of a racy April Fool’s joke. Recently, the company shared a short video to promote Switch Sportsthe spiritual successor of Wii Sports, which has become the target of several jokes as a result of a gif not suitable for minors.

On the official Nintendo of Europe account, the 15-second clip shows us a bit of the special modes that the bowling section will have. At first glance, there is nothing wrong with this. However, this video appears just a few days after a gif not suitable for minors terrified the Twitter communitythis by showing us a bolus having relations with a pine tree in an unusual way.

🎳 You’ll need to skilfully avoid the obstacles to score big in these bowling challenges in #NintendoSwitchSports! pic.twitter.com/zlUpL9Y8dA —Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 5, 2022

Immediately, Twitter replies were filled with videos that reference the porn gif, or are the porn gif. Until now, Nintendo has not removed the video, and it seems that he has no intention of doing so. It seems that what they say is true, there is no such thing as negative publicity.

The gif in question was created by the user known as WyerframeZ, who decided to take the classic “strike” messages that appear when bowling, but gave them a sexual twist by presenting us with acts not suitable for minors between a ball and a pine. The first of these emerged in November of last year, but the most recent was part of the April Fool’s jokes.

On related topics, the Switch has received a new update.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, this is one of the strangest news in a long time. While it’s not Nintendo’s fault this time around, it might be time to hire a community manager who’s more on top of all the memes and trends ruling Twitter.

Via: Kotaku