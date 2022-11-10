Twitter | Media: Elon Musk warned Twitter employees about the threat of bankruptcy

A little earlier, Musk practically banned remote work.

of Twitter alienee Elon Musk told the company’s staff on Thursday that “bankruptcy may come into question”, wrote the editor-in-chief of the Platformer newsletter, which follows the IT industry Zoë Schiffer on Twitter.

The Twitter company did not immediately comment on the matter to the Reuters news agency, which requested it.

Slightly formerly Musk sent his first email to employees. In a message seen by the news agency Bloomberg, he urged to prepare for “difficult times”. According to billionaire Musk’s message, Twitter’s economic outlook “is not possible to beautify”.

At the same time, Musk told about the new rules of the house, which will take effect immediately. For example, employees are expected to arrive at the office for at least 40 hours a week. In practice, only overtime could be done remotely.

“If you can get to the office on the spot and you can’t be seen, your resignation is accepted,” Musk told employees, according to Zoë Schiffer.