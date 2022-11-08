Last week was chaos in the offices of Twitterbecause after the acquisition of Elon Musk towards the platform, massive layoffs began to be reported that were particularly aimed at Spanish-speaking regions. And now after a few hours in the future, it appears that certain former employees were contacted due to mistakes.

According to what the media says Bloomberg, the company made some mistakes in the selection of users who should leave their jobs, since the emails that were destined for 3,000 people were programmed more. Some even assumed that it was due to the new directive, but it would really be other matters.

The main affected were the employees of the communication and human rights area, something that may make sense, given that Elon Musk never agreed with the marketing part. For his part, he mentioned that he was coming to give the platform a twist, but many did not expect that one of them would be massive layoffs.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only social network that is facing the withdrawal of its employees, since Meta will also be reducing staff for the different costs. There is really talk of the limited success that the metaverse has had, so with this failure you will have to rethink the step to follow so as not to continue losing investment.

Via: Bloomberg