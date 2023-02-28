Twitter promoted yet another wave of layoffs and reduced the remaining 2,000 employees by another 200 employees, according to The New York Times published on Monday (27).

Since the social network was acquired by American tycoon of South African origin Elon Musk, there has been a reduction in the body of employees by 25%.

The press vehicle indicated that it had confirmed the information with several of the dismissed employees and guarantees that the dismissals began last Saturday night (25) and ended on Sunday (26).

It all happened after several days in which some employees began to see their accounts blocked on the Slack internal messaging service or having their corporate accounts withdrawn, as well as laptop computers given away by the company.

Among those affected are specialists in digital data, production heads and engineers in charge of configuring algorithms or maintaining different Twitter applications.

There are also, in the group dismissed, the creators of small companies absorbed by Twitter, such as Eshter Crawford, creator of Squat (video chat app) or Haraldur Thorleifsson, founder of Uono, a digital design studio.

The company tries in every way to reduce losses, since two months ago, the tycoon revealed a daily loss of US$ 4 million (R$ 20.7 million).

For this reason, offices were closed, contracts with servants such as cleaning companies, for example, and hundreds of furniture and office objects were sold at auction.

At the same time, Twitter Blue was launched, a paid version (for BRL 42 per month), which allows the user to edit tweets or appear higher in the feed of posts seen by others.