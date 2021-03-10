Twitter made a statement following a slowdown in Russia. This is how the service reacted to the decision of Roskomnadzor to slow down its work. Reuters with reference to the company’s statement.

“We are aware that Twitter is deliberately slowing down in Russia due to concerns about the removal of content,” the statement said.

The company noted that it advocates for an “open Internet around the world” and is deeply concerned about “the increasing frequency of attempts to block and restrict public dialogue online.” The statement also said that Twitter adheres to the principle of “zero tolerance for the sexual exploitation of children,” and the service rules prohibit the publication of calls for suicide.

Earlier it was reported about failures in the work of the websites of Russian government agencies, recorded at about noon on March 10. The resources of the President of Russia, the government of the country, the State Duma, the Federation Council, Roskomnadzor, the Ministry of Economic Development and other departments turned out to be inaccessible. In addition, residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vologda, Rostov-on-Don and other Russian cities complain about problems with Rostelecom’s services.

On the morning of March 10, Roskomnadzor announced that it would slow down the social network Twitter. The department intends to reduce the speed of the resource on all mobile devices of Russians and on half of the stationary ones (personal computers and others). The decision was explained by the company’s refusal to remove information prohibited in Russia from its pages.