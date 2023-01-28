The platform drops from “small” to “tiny” as a reference source for online news portals

*Per Laura Hazard Owen

“The big, scary, existential question is: Will social media continue to be a source of traffic for news organizations? Or will it become just a storytelling platform or just a marketing platform”?

That’s the question a publisher asked in a Digiday article on Jan. 18 about how Twitter is declining as a source of traffic for news outlets.

The question was recently echoed –and answered– by the editor-in-chief of traffic lightBen Smith. “When you get beyond the drama of Twitter and the flickers of life in your Facebook feed, what we’re seeing is the end of the entire social media era in the news”, he wrote him on December 25, 2022.

the twitter Never contributed to traffic to news sites. In 2016, social analytics firm Parse.ly (which was acquired by Automattic, in 2021) found what “Twitter generates 1.5% of traffic for typical news organizations”.

So, for most outlets, we’re talking about moving from a “small” base to “very small” — as many were quick to say after Twitter CEO Elon Musk falsely claimed in a now-deleted response. of tweets to Ashlee Vance from Bloombergwhat “Twitter contributes to a huge number of clicks to other websites/apps”. (Vance commented: “It’s really weird how Twitter generates so few clicks”). While many people, as of at least September 2022, say they come to Twitter for news, they don’t necessarily click past the headlines.

But what was already small seems to have become smaller. Some stats from the article:

Web publishing technology provider Automattic analyzed a random set of 21 large and small publishers and found that Q4 traffic to Twitter sites declined by an average of 13%. From this dataset, 71% of vehicles saw their traffic decrease;

For the full year of 2022, Twitter’s referral traffic was down 20% year-on-year, according to data from the publisher’s analytics firm. chartbeatwhich includes 1,200 sites that are the company’s clients in the News and Media category;

Referral traffic on Twitter to a dozen major publisher websites declined by an average of 12% in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to an analysis by Similarweb, a data analytics company that tracks traffic. on the web. Some vehicles – like The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, USA Todaya BBC and yahoo– each saw Twitter referral traffic drop between 10% and 18% month-on-month.

Some portals are suffering from the loss of the resource “momentsfrom Twitter, the curated collections of tweets that Twitter got rid of in December. And only current Twitter Blue subscribers have access to Twitter’s Top Articles (like the old Nuzzel), which could be giving vehicles a little more traffic.

Text translated by Stéfane Miranda. Read the original in English on here.

