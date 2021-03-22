He lost the election – but Donald Trump has not been quiet. According to a consultant, he is already planning the next major attack – with his own internet platform.

Munich – Will the triumphant return of the barred and beaten follow? Ex-US President Donald Trump, who has been involuntarily silent for two months on the Internet service Twitter, wants to return to the virtual stage soon with his own Internet platform, according to a consultant.

Trump will be back on social media in two to three months

“I think we will see President Trump return to social media in two or three months,” his campaign advisor Jason Miller told the broadcaster on Sunday Fox News.

The platform of the loser in the last US election will “completely redefine the game,” said Miller. “This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants it. Everyone wants to see exactly what they’re doing. It will bring millions and millions to its new platform.”

Trump holds “high-powered meetings” in his Florida residence

According to Miller, Trump, who has lived in his new main residence Mar-a-Lago after Joe Biden’s inauguration, is currently holding many “high-powered meetings” there. “Many companies” have contacted him about the platform. Most recently, a recent photo of Trump caused unpleasant speculation.

Trump was an excessive Twitter user before the online service banned him in response to the January 6 storm of Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol. Other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Youtube also excluded him.

According to Miller, Trump, who is publicly flirting with another candidacy for president, wants to continue to support Republican candidates, even if he was recently accused of dividing the party. As early as Monday, Miller announced, Trump would vote for a candidate in Georgia.