Twitter added a tool to share the tweets made on your platform in the Instagram stories section, a method that avoids the need to take screenshots.

The official Twitter account announced the news this Tuesday in a Tweet of his own social network, where he pointed out that it is possible share posts directly to iOS devices, Apple’s mobile operating system.

The new tool appears when you press the Share a button Tweet. Below the options “Save item”, “Copy link” and “Share by …”, a new button is added that reads “Instagram Stories”, along with the rest of the apps with support to share a ‘tweet’ directly. When pressed, the user will be redirected directly to Instagram to share the content.

The option allows streamline the process on iOS, since it avoids having to perform the procedure carried out so far, which required taking a screenshot of the ‘tweet’ and uploading it as a standard image to the instagram story.

Twitter already added support on iOS to share the tweets in the Stories of Snapchat at the end of 2020, at which time it announced that it was preparing the integration of the same service with Instagram, which it has just launched.

More news on Twitter

This new feature comes just a few days after the blue bird platform began allowing its users to “untag” themselves in the tweets of other accounts that have mentioned them.

The Twitter function aims to give control to users of the social network to disengage from conversations in which you do not want to be part, as the Twitter privacy designer, Dominic Camozzi, has reported in his personal account.

The “untag” button It is shown when a user has been mentioned in a tweet from another person, and the option is found in the more information menu that accompanies each publication, illustrated by three dots.

The function makes the link to the user’s account stop appearing in the tweetBut the person to whom the original posting was made is not informed of this, as screenshots of the still-in-development feature shared by Camozzi have shown.

The bird’s social network adds functions. Photo: AFP

Likewise, Twitter plans to incorporate other Additional functions to give more control over the privacy in mentions, such as new special notifications to notify when an account that does not follow the user mentions him in a tweet.

In cases where, after receiving one of these special notifications, the user chooses to untag the tweet, the original author will not be able to relabel to this person in the future.

Twitter settings also allow users to select manually which accounts are restricted from mentioning them in their posts. In addition, it offers the possibility of block all mentions for a while determined (one, three or seven days) by way of rest.

Another feature in development seeks to control when a user begins to be mentioned in bulk. First, they receive a notification to alert them, and then they have the option to review them and change their notifications to control the situation.

